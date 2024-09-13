Police: Boy, 15, arrested for making school shooting threat in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police say a 15-year-old boy is under arrest for making school shooting threats.

Police said they acted Thursday night on an anonymous tip that the teen sent social media messages threatening to become a school shooter.

Investigators said they developed probable cause to arrest and charge him with Intimidating Written/Electronic Threat of Mass Shooting.

“Threatening to commit a school shooting is not a joke, it is a felony, and it will land you in jail. Sanford Police officers will continue to follow up on and quickly act on these reports.” Chief Cecil Smith said in a news release.

The incident comes on the heels of another Seminole County Public Schools student arrested this week.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was in court, hands and feet shackled, after allegedly bringing a gun to Lake Brantley High School a day earlier.

Student accused of bringing gun to school A Lake Brantley High School student, 16, appeared in court on Thursday in Seminole County. (WFTV staff)

Two students claimed they saw the boy with the weapon in a campus bathroom Wednesday and immediately alerted school officials.

Channel 9 is not identifying either teen because of their ages.

SCPS Superintendent Serita Beamon and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma used Facebook to send messages to parents about recent threat incidents.

Meantime, following Thursday night’s arrest in Sanford, Chief Smith urged local students and school staff to continue reporting anything suspicious and reminded parents to talk to their kids about the serious criminal repercussions of making these types of threats.

