Teen, 16, accused of bringing gun to Lake Brantley High School goes before judge

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 16-year-old accused of bringing a gun to Lake Brantley High School faced a judge on Thursday.

Police said his actions caused school officials to lock down the campus on Wednesday.

Records show this is not the first time he has been in trouble.

The teen suspect was escorted into the courtroom with his hands and feet shackled.

The judge listed his charges as possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful possession of a firearm by someone under 18 years old, disturbing the peace, and disruption of a school function.

Chaos erupted Wednesday morning when the student was accused of bringing an unloaded handgun to campus.

Two students witnessed the incident and immediately alerted school officials.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated. The student was taken into custody.

The suspect was assigned a public defender.

In the courtroom, it was announced that he has also been in trouble for prior incidents of loitering and resisting arrest.

This teen is now facing up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine.

His arraignment date was set for Sept. 30.

