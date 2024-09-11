Student in custody after gun found at Lake Brantley High School, officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Lake Brantley High School is under a Code Yellow alert after a gun was found on campus Wednesday morning, school officials said.

Lake Brantley High School’s principal, Brian Blasewitz, sent out a notification at 8:47 a.m. saying a gun was found on campus and a student is in custody.

Altamonte Springs confirmed to Channel 9 that a male student was taken into custody this morning.

ASPD said he was in possession of a gun.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson told Eyewitness news that officials received a tip this morning about a possible weapon on campus.

A student was searched and did have an unloaded firearm, according to the district.

Officials emphasized that all students and staff are safe.

Parents and others are being advised to not come to the school.

A Code Yellow alert means no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus.

