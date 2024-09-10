Flooding fallout: Channel 9 takes questions from Orlando residents straight to City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a problem channel 9 has been following for over a week - Flood concerns, disrupting the lives of residents in the area near downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 reached out to the residents for their questions and took them straight to City Hall on Tuesday, for a one-on-one with Corey Knight, director of Public Works for the City of Orlando.

City of Orlando also sent out the following statement regarding sandbags and ongoing measures to ensure neighborhoods are equipped for the next round of storms:

The city has been in contact with the contractor to ensure they are monitoring, removing or maintaining drainage erosion filters and barriers that are required during infrastructure projects when heavy rains are expected.

Crew continue to inspect the storm systems impacted by recent incidents of flash flooding and have deployed vactor trucks and mini vactor trucks to clean inlets, as well as sweepers to get any debris off the road.

Crews have also been opening and inspecting manholes from the lowest point to the highest point to ensure there are no obstructions or issues preventing the storm system from operating as it was designed. So far, no obstructions have been found.

As far as sandbags, historically Orange County distributes them during storm events with advance warning, such as hurricanes. Also, the city does share proactive storm safety messages with the community on alternatives to sandbags, such as sheathing to cover doors and windows, etc. Sandbags and sheathing can also be purchased at local home improvement stores.

