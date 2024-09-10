Social media videos appear to show Edgewater’s mayor, 19, drinking at bar, acting inappropriately

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Video that appears to show Edgewater’s mayor drinking at a bar and acting inappropriately is circulating on social media.

Edgewater Mayor Diezel DePew is 19 years old.

Eyewitness News went to Edgewater City Hall, seeking answers and was sent the following statement from city spokeswoman Jill Danigel:

“The city of Edgewater has been made aware of a video of Mayor Diezel Depew that is circulating on social media. The mayor is an elected official and not a city employee. The city has no knowledge of Mayor Depew acting inappropriately or violating any laws while acting in his official capacity as mayor. Any further inquiries should be directed to Mayor Depew.”

Read: Investigation underway after person injured in drive-by shooting, DeLand police say

City of Edgewater Edgewater, Fla. (WFTV)

Eyewitness News wants to be clear that DePew has not been charged with any crimes, and we also can’t say for certain that DePew did anything illegal.

Bur a person who recorded videos of him gave us permission to use them on-air and online and claims he was at the bar, drinking underage and acting inappropriately.

DePew made history in November 2022 when he was elected as Edgewater’s mayor at just 17-years-old.

Read: Daytona Beach police use sweet treats to connect with children in the community

He is the youngest elected official in Florida’s history.

DePew did not respond to our requests for comment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group