Investigation underway after person injured in drive-by shooting, DeLand police say

DELAND, Fla. — A person is injured after a drive-by shooting on Friday, the DeLand Police Department said.

Police officers received a call for an incident on Valleydale Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

Investigators said several shots were fired at a home from a passing vehicle.

The police department said one person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Read: Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging drainpipe could face criminal charges

The suspect is not in custody yet, but officials said the suspect’s vehicle was described as a maroon sedan.

Channel 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

DeLand police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Craig Walter at walterc@deland.org.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group