Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging drainpipe could face criminal charges

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Seminole County deputies canvassed the ShadowBay neighborhood late Thursday evening and Friday, speaking with homeowners door to door.

The sheriff’s office confirmed deputies hoped to collect statements that could be used to bring criminal charges against the woman who hired a crew to plug the neighborhood’s stormwater drainpipe with concrete in April.

The near-constant presence of water since has caused property damage, including stalled cars, and rising frustrations among homeowners and county staff who collectively believe a repair needs to be made quickly but are at odds with who should be responsible.

The county has hit the woman with a code enforcement violation after giving her time to rectify the situation voluntarily.

A hearing to determine what fine she will face daily until the pipe is repaired is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

County staff maintain that the entire community is private property and has limited jurisdiction.

The HOA, though, only controls one side of the street. The side where the woman lives and the pipe was plugged was overseen by another HOA that went defunct years ago.

