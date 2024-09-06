Storm activity to increase flooding risk for parts of Central Florida over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hot and stormy pattern continues this weekend in Central Florida.

Our area is stuck in this cycle due to a stalled front to the north that is drawing in extra moisture.

Rain and storm chances will be around 50% on Friday and 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

Some areas could receive heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

The stormy pattern will continue into the middle of next week.

