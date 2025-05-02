Florida Senate votes to repeal Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law, sends bill to Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have agreed to repeal the 35-year-old “Free Kill” law.

The law bars adult children and their parents from suing for wrongful death caused by medical malpractice.

The bill cleared the Senate Thursday night with a vote of 33-4.

An overwhelming share of state House lawmakers approved it late last month.

The bill will now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for his signature.

