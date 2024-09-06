It’s the final day to save during Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is your last chance to take advantage of Florida’s final Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of 2024.

The holiday began Aug. 24 ahead of the mid-September peak of hurricane season.

The two-week period helps consumers save money when stocking up on hurricane-related supplies.

READ: Altamonte Springs offers residents sandbags as more heavy rainfall expected

You won’t pay sales tax on various items that range from batteries to pet supplies to portable generators through Sept. 6.

The first Disaster Preparedness tax holiday ran June 1 to June 14 at the start of hurricane season.

To see a list of eligible items, click here.

READ: Repair work to soon begin on this iconic piece of Daytona Beach history

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday ends soon! Supplies to take care of people, homes, and pets during and after an emergency are tax-free through Friday, September 6. Online orders qualify too.

Find all the info at https://t.co/EV3ni9FnrE pic.twitter.com/pKIFXjdM0T — Florida Department of Revenue (@FloridaRevenue) September 4, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group