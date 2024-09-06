Altamonte Springs offers residents sandbags as more heavy rainfall expected

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Relentless rain is bogging down homeowners across Central Florida.

Extra water is also filling ponds and streams in the Wekiva area.

The City of Altamonte Springs is now offering residents free sandbags to help protect their property.

The sandbags will be available at the Altamonte Springs SunRail Station and Westmonte Recreation Center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Altamonte Springs residents will be able to grab 16 bags per household.

The bags and sand will be free, but residents must bring their own shovels.

Data shows parts of Altamonte Springs received 4.43 inches of rain on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, more showers and storms are forecast each afternoon through the middle of next week, leading to localized flooding.

