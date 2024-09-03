Flooding damages poverty resource center in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday’s heavy rains caused flooding to streets and even some buildings around downtown Orlando.

United Against Poverty, a local nonprofit, took in water during the deluge.

United Against Poverty is now calling for volunteers to help clean up the damage to its campus along East Michigan Street in Orlando.

Staff and volunteers spent all day Monday and Tuesday draining water, mopping, and airing out offices while deciding what items are worth keeping after Sunday evening’s flooding.

Every day, the organization helps more than 500 people by providing crisis care, food, or household items. This week, some of those services were put on hold.

While members were able to shop at the grocery store Tuesday, its marketplace remained closed.

“We can’t be closed‚” Anjali Vaya, the organization’s Executive Director said. “You’re seeing how busy it is today. There’s no way we can keep this institution closed.”

Vaya said funds to fix the damages take away from the services they’re able to offer.

“Usually, I’m raising funds to move the needle forward on the programming, not being in crisis mode doing infrastructure changes,” Vaya said. “It is taking a big toll on UP right now.”

For her, it raises a bigger concern about what will happen when the next storm hits.

“Why did this happen? I don’t really have an answer as of yet,” Vaya said. “We’ve never seen water surge like this.”

Anyone looking to donate or volunteer can learn how to do so by clicking here.

