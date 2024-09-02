‘It was worse than Hurricane Ian’: neighbors clean up after Sunday flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in parts of downtown Orlando are cleaning up after their homes were invaded by stormwater on Sunday.

Residents along Summerlin Boulevard, Michigan Street, and surrounding areas were hit especially hard after the hours of rain.

“It’s very concerning. We have been cleaning all morning cleaning. But of course we will have to go through this whole situation again,” said Tommy Barraza, who lives on Church Street. “We don’t know if it’s coming from other lakes that’s what’s causing this big flooding.”

The Orlando resident and his family spent the day cleaning their backyard.

Read: Flagler County beach renourishment project completed early, in time for Labor Day weekend

There was so much water, that even his furniture was dragged into the lake. “They [the City of Orlando] were supposed to have some emergency pumps for this situation. Honestly, we don’t see any emergency pumps anywhere. We still have the issue,” said Barraza. “The water did come down a bit now, but if it rains again today we will have the same issue.”

Barraza’s home was just one of the many invaded by floodwaters in the area near Downtown Orlando.

A video sent to Channel 9 by a homeowner who lives on Summerlin avenue shows the aftermath of the flooding.

Her floor was destroyed after the hours of rain.

Read: Scattered rain is on the way for Central Florida tonight

By Lake Olive, at the corner of South Street, neighbors resorted to pumps to remove the water from inside this commercial building.

Some of those streets remained flooded for hours, even after the rain. “Summerlin was underwater, so was church. I had never seen that. It was worse than Hurricane Ian,” said Barraza.

The City of Orlando sent us the following statement

“Crews are out today ensuring drains are cleared of debris. We heard reports of displaced manholes and remind residents that removal of them can exacerbate flooding by causing further clogging of the sewers, rather than helping the system run efficiently.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 ‘It was worse than Hurricane Ian’: neighbors clean up after Sunday flooding Neighbors in parts of downtown Orlando are cleaning up after their homes were invaded by stormwater on Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group