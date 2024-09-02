Scattered rain is on the way for Central Florida tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storms will be scattered throughout this evening.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we should monitor for any areas of isolated flooding - and watch out for lightning.

Brian Shields will have the latest timing for a wet rest of the week live at 5 p.m.

Highs for Tuesday This pattern continues all week. They will be scattered to widespread afternoon storms with a 60% chance.

This pattern continues all week.

They will be scattered to widespread afternoon storms with a 60% chance.

A strong tropical disturbance in the Eastern Caribbean will continue to move west.

It could gradually develop late this week, but just keeping an eye on it.

A strong tropical disturbance in the Eastern Caribbean will continue to move west

As usual, there are a few other tropical waves in the Atlantic, and we are monitoring for any signs of development.

September is the peak of the hurricane season, and there are no named storms right now.

September is the peak of the hurricane season, and there are no named storms right now.

