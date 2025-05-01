Food giveaway planned for Saturday in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Residents in the Mount Dora and Zellwood areas can pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution event will be hosted in conjunction with Open Door Sanctuary of Praise.

The May 3 event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at:

3512 Marselle Road, Mount Dora, Florida 32757

See the map below for event location:

The event is drive-thru style so attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The food distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click HERE.

