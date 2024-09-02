Several vehicles get stuck in flood along Summerlin Ave during heavy rainfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy rainfall early Sunday caused a portion of Summerlin Avenue to flood, causing several people to be recused from their cars and damaging parked vehicles.

The flooding has slightly subsided along the road, but it remains closed.

Channel 9 spoke to the owner’s mother of one vehicle that submerged in the water.

She said her daughter was stuck along Summerlin when the rain became heavy. She said the water levels became so high that her daughter couldn’t tell where the sidewalk and the road met.

Downtown Orlando flooding (WFTV)

She said her daughter nose-dived the car into a flooded front yard of a business that sits right behind Lake Olive.

Downtown Orlando flooding (WFTV)

The city of Orlando has fixed the streetlight that has been out because of the storm. Meanwhile, the road remains closed.

