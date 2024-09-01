Local

Firefighters put out RV fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a large fire in the 5200 block of SE 26th Avenue in Ocala Sunday morning.

The 911 caller reported the house across the street was on fire and flames were quickly spreading.

MCFR arrived on scene at 8:32 a.m. to find an RV fully engulfed in flames.

Additional firefighters from Rolling Greens Station #28 arrived on the scene to help fight the fire in the heavily wooded area.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters as the fire was called under control at 9:01 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

