Firefighters put out RV fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a large fire in the 5200 block of SE 26th Avenue in Ocala Sunday morning.

The 911 caller reported the house across the street was on fire and flames were quickly spreading.

MCFR arrived on scene at 8:32 a.m. to find an RV fully engulfed in flames.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Marion County RV Fire (WFTV)

Additional firefighters from Rolling Greens Station #28 arrived on the scene to help fight the fire in the heavily wooded area.

Read: Heavy storms throughout the day and through Labor Day week

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters as the fire was called under control at 9:01 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Read: ‘It’s good for business’: local shops enjoy holiday weekend boost

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group