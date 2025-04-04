Man indicted in drug dealing case that led to woman’s death

OCALA, Fla. — The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office gave an update on a deadly drug dealing case in Sumter County.

State Attorney William Gladson said a grand jury has indicted Brian William Decot, 47, for distribution of a controlled substance that led to the death of a person.

Investigators say Decot sold cocaine or a mixture of cocaine to 54-year-old Tracy Jean Miller, which led to her death last year.

“We all know that millions of families across this nation are affected every single day by drug overdoses. We have an epidemic of drug abuse and drug overdoses,” Gladson said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group