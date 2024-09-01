Heavy storms throughout the day and through Labor Day week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy rain and storms for the next few hours, with possible localized street flooding.

According to Channel 9 meteorologist Brain Shields, Labor Day will be much of the same, a wet and stormy afternoon with a high near 90.

Rain and storm chances for the day are 70% with some more localized street flooding.

Afternoon Weather 9/1

Expect much of the same for the rest of the week.

We’re monitoring the tropics as there is a tropical disturbance that may develop later in the week.

