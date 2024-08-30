Lake Mary All-Stars parade: What to know & how to watch

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary All-Stars became world champions Sunday when they beat Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Now, it’s time to celebrate the hometown team with a grand parade in downtown Lake Mary on Saturday morning.





How to watch

Parade route

The parade route will begin at 10 a.m. at Lake Mary Avenue, heading south down Country Club Road.

The route will then move west onto Crystal Lake Avenue, taking a final turn south onto 4th Street.

Parade lineup

Curious about the parade’s lineup? See some of the participants below:

Lake Mary Police Department

Walt Disney World

Lake Mary Little League 11U Girls Softball State Champions

Seminole County commissioners & Seminole County Tourism Staff

The Lake Mary Parks & Recreation Department, Parks Division

Lake Mary Little League 12U Girls Softball State Champions

Universal Orlando Resort

MLB Players & Central Florida Professional Team Mascots

Lake Mary Fire Department

Lake Mary High School Marching Band

Lake Mary Little League coaching staff

Lake Mary Little League 12U Boys Baseball World Series Champions escorted by the Florida Corvette Club

Lake Mary Home Depot Volunteers

Grand walk

The players will disembark their vehicles at 4th Street and West Lakeview Avenue and enjoy a grand walk down 4th Street through the heart of downtown Lake Mary.





Block party

Immediately after the parade, a block party will be held at nearby Central Park, which is located at 100 North Country Club Road. See a map below:

The party will include a brief ceremony with speeches made by city officials and Lake Mary Little League.

In addition to the parade and ceremony, there will be a variety of vendors offering food, crafts and entertainment.

Road closures

Now, if you’re looking to watch the parade in person, traffic expert Alexa Lorenzo has prepared tips for drivers trying to navigate road closures below:

Parking

Attendees are encouraged to park at the SunRail Station, Seminole State College, various designated downtown parking spots or public parking lots.





SunRail

If you want to watch the parade in person but don’t want to get stuck in traffic, SunRail will be running for part of the day Saturday.

Stations in Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood and Altamonte Springs will offer free rides between 8 a.m. and 2:17 p.m.

