‘God’s got me. He’s always with me no matter what happens’, Local hero talks overcoming obstacles

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Teraj Alexander stole the show with his clutch moments and viral dance moves, but the young seventh grader had to fight and overcome hurdles to get to where he is at today.

Teraj almost didn’t get to play this season after suffering a lower leg injury; Channel 9′s Daralene Jones spoke with Teraj about the experience.

“We just thought like I pulled a muscle or something, once like we were done with like playoffs. I’m like mom my leg still hurts really bad.” Teraj said. “We went straight to the hospital, and you know, I’m finding out that like my growth plate, it was like slipping out of the socket.”

After three months of rehab, Tarej was able to get cleared just two days before the start of the season in February.

“Because I know, like I said, God’s got me. He’s always with me no matter what happens,” Teraj said.

When asked who inspires him, Teraj gave all the praise to his family, especially his grandmother.

Teraj maternal grandmother who was in the stands during Lake Mary’s magical run as support, has never seen Teraj play as she is blind in both eyes, but that does not deter her from enjoying the game.

“I get visuals from what I’m hearing around me, what people are saying. I like sitting around the dads because they give you a play-by-play of what’s going on,” says Teraj’s grandmother. “He would take my hand, put it on the ball bend my fingers the way it needed to be for certain pitches, and he showed me how to do like five different pitches that way.”

With the fall season around the corner, Teraj will now be viewed as an experienced leader.

“It sounds kind of crazy to think about., but it’s awesome because it’s like people look up to me like, a lot and they’re always watching.”

