Lake Mary Little League goes to Disney World to celebrate

ORLANDO, Fla. — As is tradition with all world champions in sports, after you win, you go to Disney World, and that’s exactly what Lake Mary Little League did Thursday.

When asked the typical “What are you going to do next?” many of the players gave different answers, ranging from “play more baseball” to “I don’t know.”

While it was scorching hot during the parade, it wasn’t too hot to celebrate with the fans and even the crew.

When asked about the crew members, DJ Meises said, “Me and Mickey, we had a handshake, and I taught Donald Duck how to do the ‘shoulder shuffle’.”

All the players agreed, that getting to celebrate at Disney World is cool, nothing beats winning it all at Williamsport.

The celebrations don’t stop as the city of Lake Mary will have a parade for the team on Saturday at 10 a.m.

