Lake Mary Little League parade: How to watch

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The City of Lake Mary and Lake Mary Little League announce a parade to celebrate the team’s accomplishments.

Lake Mary won the Little League World Series vs Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings.

The parade will feature a procession of public safety vehicles, a marching band, local professional team mascots, and an appearance from the International World Series champion Lake Mary Little Leaguers.

Following the parade, people can enjoy a variety of vendors offering food, crafts, and other goods, as well as entertainment for all ages.

Fans pack Lake Mary restaurant for watch party as Lake Mary Little League win World Series Fans packed the entire restaurant of Friendly Confines in Lake Mary Sunday to continue to cheer on the Lake Mary Little League during their fantastic win. (WFTV)

When is the Lake Mary Little League parade

The parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10:00 a.m. on 4th Street in Downtown Lake Mary.





How to watch or livestream the Lake Mary Little League parade

Watch the parade live on Channel 9 at 10 a.m. by clicking here when it begins.

“We are immensely proud of our 12u Boys baseball team and their remarkable achievements. This parade is not only a celebration of their success but also a chance for our community to come together and show support for our young athletes,” says Lake Mary Mayor David Mealor. “We invite everyone to join us for a day of festivities, including the parade, local vendors, and entertainment that will make this a memorable event for all.”

