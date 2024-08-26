Lake Mary Little League players arrive at OIA after winning World Series

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League players landed at Orlando International Airport on Monday afternoon after winning the Little League World Series Championship.
Lake Mary beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings Sunday.
The plane that the 12 players and their manager were aboard landed to a grand welcome, including water cannons.
“We are the Champions” by the British rock band Queen was being played over the airport’s PA system as the players disembarked the plane.
