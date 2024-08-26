ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League players landed at Orlando International Airport on Monday afternoon after winning the Little League World Series Championship.

Lake Mary beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings Sunday.

The plane that the 12 players and their manager were aboard landed to a grand welcome, including water cannons.

“We are the Champions” by the British rock band Queen was being played over the airport’s PA system as the players disembarked the plane.

Lake Mary Little League players arrive at OIA after winning World Series (WFTV)

