Two are charged after a 6-Year-Old is found wandering alone in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a mother and her boyfriend after a 6-year-old girl and her dog were wandering in a woman’s front yard on Friday in Deltona.

Deputies released a video on social media of their arrival at the scene after responding to the incident at a home near Vann Park around 4:30 p.m.

A 6-year-old girl and her dog were found wandering in a woman's front yard on Friday in Deltona. Deputies say they have arrested a Florida mother and her boyfriend after they abandoned a 6-year-old girl and her dog on Friday in Deltona.

A local woman informed the deputies that the child and her dog were found wandering in her yard. Investigators also learned the girl was homeless and did not attend school.

Officials said the girl was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center, where her grandparents were identified and contacted to take custody. Her dog has been turned over to Deltona Animal Control.

Mother and boyfriend arrested after alleged abandonment Mother and her boyfriend — Aquania Estes, 27, and Pitrez Floyd, 29.

Early on Saturday, authorities said they tracked down the girl’s mom and her boyfriend — Aquania Estes, 27 and Pitrez Floyd, 29.

Both were taken into custody. The pair are facing charges of desertion of a child and abandonment of an animal.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group