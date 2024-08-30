SunRail offers free rides for Lake Mary All-Stars parade

LAKE MARY, Fla. — In honor of the Lake Mary All Stars winning the Little League World Series, SunRail is offering a special promotion for the celebration parade Saturday.

Courtesy of Seminole County and the City of Lake Mary, SunRail stations in Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, and Altamonte Springs will offer free rides between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:17 p.m.

The special limited service is being offered to provide easy transportation for those planning to attend the parade and block party.

If you cannot attend the parade, Channel 9 will broadcast live coverage of the celebration starting at 9:30 a.m.

