Orange County wraps up investigation into Kissimmee police excessive force case

KISSIMMEE, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has finished an investigation into Kissimmee police officers involved in an excessive force incident.

The findings of that investigation have not been released, but 9 Investigates has confirmed that multiple officers were sustained in those findings.

The city is not yet releasing details, saying on May 27, the Kissimmee Police Department received the findings from the independent investigation conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was initiated after an Oct. 21, 2024 letter from the state attorney’s office that outlined concerns regarding the truthfulness and/or conduct of several officers.

The investigation began after the state attorney reviewed this story Channel 9 broke back in 2023. In that case, body camera video showed an officer kneeing a man in the face.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into those officers comes months after that grand jury report and a letter sent to the city. In it, 11 officers, including the former chief, are named.

Officer Andrew Baseggio was indicted. In April, he entered a guilty plea on a count of felony battery, two counts witness tampering and a count of official misconduct. He no longer works at the Kissimmee Police Department.

Kissimmee’s police chief at the time, Betty Holland, resigned.

The state raised concerns about truthfulness and conduct.

In October, the city of Kissimmee moved quickly and asked for Orange County’s assistance, even loaning them interim Chief Bobby Anzueto until a new chief was hired.

Chief Chuck Broadway took over in March.

In accordance with Florida law, the investigative findings will remain confidential until the department’s internal review is complete and formal notifications have been made to the affected employees.

In a statement, the department said, “The Kissimmee Police Department remains committed to upholding transparency, integrity, and public trust. We are currently reviewing the findings to determine the appropriate next steps. This careful and deliberate process is essential to ensure a fair and thorough response.”

