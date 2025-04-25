Former Kissimmee police officer pleads guilty in excessive force case

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A former Kissimmee Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to charges from a 2023 use-of-force case.

On April 22, 2023, former KPD officer Andrew Baseggio and others responded to a disturbance on Brack Street in Kissimmee.

In released bodycam footage, Baseggio is seen kneeing the suspect multiple times in the face, which required dental work.

Baseggio was first suspended, then relieved of his duties after a grand jury indicted him.

“Baseggio entered the home without a warrant and used force that was not consistent with Kissimmee Police Department’s use of force policy to take a man into custody, resulting in serious bodily injury to the man,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The state presented sufficient evidence to a grand jury to secure a six-count indictment against Officer Baseggio.”

The grand jury proceedings eventually showed more than 15 cases of excessive force which led to several officers resigning including the resignation of former Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland.

Bassegio faced up to 40 years in prison, but with Friday’s plea agreement, his maximum sentence would be 24 months.

