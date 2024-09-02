Lake County deputy injured in ambush released from hospital, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Stefano Gargano has been released from the hospital a month after an ambush.

Investigators said Gargano was injured during what investigators said was a disturbance call at a home along Brookside Drive in Lake County.

Officials said Gargano was shot multiple times in the abdomen and groin.

Read: Woman accused of ambush attack that killed Lake County deputy to make first court appearance

In the ambush at the Eustis home, Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, and Deputy Stefano Gargano was injured.

Gargano was part of a unit that formed to go into the residence to rescue Link, according to LCSO.

