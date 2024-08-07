Former stepmom of Lake County deputies shooting suspects speaks out

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates is hearing from the former stepmother of the two women suspected of ambushing Lake County deputies Friday. Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was killed in the attack and two other deputies were injured.

Suspects Cheyenne and Savannah Sulpizio were once Rochelle Eldridge’s step-daughters.

The Sulpizio sisters along with their stepfather Michael Sulpizio is accused of ambushing deputies Friday before committing suicide in their home. The Sulpizio sisters’ mother, Julie Sulpizio, is accused of luring deputies to the home where they were attacked.

Eldridge spoke to Investigative Reporter Ashlyn Webb, claiming she reported the family to the Florida Department of Children and Families years ago. She says she raised concerns about what was in the home and their ideology.

“It shouldn’t have happened. He shouldn’t have had to be there. This. Once again, this was 100% avoidable. My heart breaks for his family, and there is absolutely no words that are ever going to make it okay. I’m sorry for everything,” Eldridge told 9 Investigates.

Sulpizio sisters legally adopted by Stepfather

Eldridge says she hasn’t seen the two girls in 20 years.

Eldridge explained to 9 Investigates the long child support battle between her ex-husband, the girl’s biological father, and Julie Sulpizio, their mother.

She says he fought for time with his daughters, but ultimately, opted to allow Michael Sulpizio, Julie’s husband, to adopt the girls in 2007. The daughters were 5 and 6.

Eldridge says she begged her then-husband not to allow the adoption to happen. Eldridge says she wonders what life Savannah and Cheyenne would be if she and her ex-husband were allowed to be in their lives. She says she had concerns about Julie and Michael even when the girls were toddlers.

Stepmother explains years of concerns with Sulpizio’s anti-government ideology

Eldridge tells 9 Investigates she reported Julie and Michael Sulpizio to the Florida Department of Children and Families at least twice over concerns of what the girls were exposed to in the house.

She first reported them around December 2003 and again in May 2019.

In an interview with 9 Investigates Sunday, she claimed she warned DCF of a number of concerns, including Michael’s radical beliefs and the family’s paranoia.

“That he was anti-government. He had a ton of guns. The end of the world. He claimed that he had a bunker on that property,” Eldridge said. She also said she was concerned about the girls access to the outside world because they were homeschooled, had no cell phone and minimal to no social life.

A day after our interview, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed much of what Eldridge said, including that the Sulpizio sisters were pulled out of middle school to be homeschooled. Julie Sulpizio claimed in an interview with investigators that she made the choice so they wouldn’t be exposed to certain ideologies or beliefs.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the bunker inside the home and end of world beliefs the family had, which Eldridge also claims she warned DCF of.

9 Investigates reached out to DCF, asking if this was ever investigated and if the agency visited the house. The agency said it is looking into it.

Eldridge says she only met Michael once or twice in person.

“He was just very arrogant, very rude. Male chauvinist, for lack of a better term,” Eldridge said.

We also asked about Julie’s mental health.

“I talked to Julie many times back in the day and even as a few years ago, she was very normal. People saw her on basis. She was rude and not pleasant but she wasn’t nutty,” Eldridge said.

She says for that reason she believes Julie Sulpizio should stand trial.

“I believe it’s an act,” Eldridge said. “Especially now that a police officer has been murdered and others have been injured. She told him to go to the house. So because she told him to go there. She’s basically the reason the deputy is dead.”

