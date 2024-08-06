Memorial service planned for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty

TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a celebration of life and memorial service has been planned for Saturday morning to honor Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed in the line of duty late Friday.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Real Life Church, which is at 1501 Steve’s Road in Clermont.

The service will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

WATCH: Procession held for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty

The entire service will happen at the church as there will be no viewing or internment.

“We all share the common goal of honoring Deputy Link’s service to his community, his sacrifice and his memory,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Read: ‘Part of our family’: Sheriff releases name of deputy killed in line of duty in Lake County

See a map of the church below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Procession held for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty The Lake County Sheriff’s Office held a procession Monday morning for 28-year-old Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed Friday in the line of duty. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group