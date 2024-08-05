WATCH: Procession held for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office held a procession Monday morning for 28-year-old Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed Friday in the line of duty.

Link’s body was moved from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Leesburg to a funeral home in Clermont.

The procession traveled down US Highway 27 to Becker Funeral Home on West Minneola Avenue.

The Ag/Marine Unit -- to which Link was assigned -- participated in the procession.

Link was fatally shot in an ambush while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Lake County deputies Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell were also injured in an attempt to rescue Link.

Gargano’s third surgery is expected to happen Monday. He remains in critical condition.

