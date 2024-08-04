Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides update on injured deputies, identifies suspects

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the suspects in a Friday evening shootout that left one deputy dead and two other deputies injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Gargano and Deputy Howell remain at Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

Gargano’s third surgery is expected to happen Monday, and he remains in critical condition.

Howell underwent surgery on Saturday for his arm and is doing OK.

Investigators have also identified the three suspects who were found dead at the home near Eustis.

The Sheriff’s Office said SWAT Team officers discovered 49-year-old Michael Sulpizo, 23-year-old Savannah Sulpizio and 22-year-old Cheyenne Sulpizio dead at the scene.

Channel 9 has a crew at the vigil being held tonight for Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, 28, who died after he was shot in the line of duty.

