‘Part of our family’: Sheriff releases name of deputy killed in line of duty in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell has announced the name of a deputy killed in the line of duty.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, 28, died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance call near Eustis late Friday, Grinnell said.

Link and two other LCSO deputies were hit by a suspect’s gunfire at a residence on Brookside Drive, according to investigators.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, announces the passing of one of our own. Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in the line of duty overnight heroically serving his community,” Grinnell wrote on social media.

Link started his career as a young Explorer with LCSO.

He graduated from Lake Minneola High School and served in the Army Reserves prior to being hired as a deputy sheriff by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, Grinnell said.

“In October 2019, Master Deputy Link joined our agency as a deputy sheriff, where he quickly became part of our family and faithfully served our citizens with courage and zeal,” Grinnell added.

“Brad, as our Sheriff’s Office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him; his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten.”

Master Deputy Link is survived by his wife, Brittany, and his parents, Christi and Daniel.

Grinnell asked for prayers for Link’s family, “as well as for our agency and the community he so faithfully served are greatly appreciated during this time of tremendous loss.”

