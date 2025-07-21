Central Florida police officer arrested, accused of filing false report

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 12-year-veteran of the Lakeland Police Department was arrested for allegedly filing a false report.

The arrest was made by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Friday, officer Michael Hayes contacted the sheriff’s office to report that three unknown juveniles threw an object at his agency-issued vehicle – an unmarked sport utility vetiver - shattering the back window as he drove down Yates Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hayes said he tried to catch the fleeing youth when he ran over a small sign, damaging the front of the vehicle. He was off duty at the time.

Deputies said a photo of the vehicle taken 24 hours prior showed the back window broken.

“When they discussed this with Hayes, he then said that he believed his child broke the back window with a baseball and that he panicked and did not know what to do. From that point forward, he could not explain the damage to the vehicle,,” the news release stated.

Hayes, 42, was charged with false report of a crime. He was later released on $1,000 bail.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said Hayes was put on administrative leave, as is protocol. Taylor said his office will cooperate fully in the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group