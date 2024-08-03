Central Florida officials react to shooting in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was killed and two other deputies were injured Friday in a shooting at a Lake County home. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and scroll below to see how Central Florida officials react.
Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said early Saturday that one deputy was killed and two other deputies were injured Friday evening in a shooting at a home near Eustis.
Winter Park Police Department
Orlando Police Department
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Early this morning, three Deputy Sheriffs with the Lake County Sheriff's Office were ambushed while investigating a call. One deputy was trapped inside after being shot with the gunmen and the other two were shot trying to rescue their fallen brother. Sadly, the one deputy has… pic.twitter.com/oCBFy8yKSr— Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) August 3, 2024
UCF Police Department
We are sending love and strength to our friends at the Lake County Sheriff's Office, who lost a deputy in the line of duty last night, and hoping for a full recovery of the two other deputies who were injured. pic.twitter.com/31Uu3lbrHZ— UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) August 3, 2024
Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association
Kissimmee Police Department
Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Lake County deputy and pray for the recovery of two injured deputies. Please keep their families and the Lake County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts. From the Kissimmee Police Dept, we offer our sincere condolences and support. pic.twitter.com/DuaV4ZXpcW— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 3, 2024
Sanford Police Department
Sanford PD stand with @LakeCountySO in heartfelt solidarity this morning. Our deepest condolences to the family of the deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the families of the two deputies who were also shot. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/h77NMr0YCk— SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) August 3, 2024
Titusville Fire Department
We mourn with our brothers and sisters in blue with the Lake County Sheriff's Office after the tragic loss of one of their officers last night. Our condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the coworkers, and the other officers that were also injured during the incident. pic.twitter.com/blX421zTKT— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) August 3, 2024
Lake Mary Police Department
LMPD extends our deepest condolences & unwavering support to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Lake County deputy & pray for the full recovery of the two injured deputies. pic.twitter.com/qd3kpEbvAT— Lake Mary Police Department (@LakeMaryPD) August 3, 2024
Volusia Sheriff’s Office
