Local

Central Florida officials react to shooting in Lake County

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Central Florida officials react to shooting in Lake County (Lake County Sheriff Office /Lake County Sheriff Office)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was killed and two other deputies were injured Friday in a shooting at a Lake County home. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and scroll below to see how Central Florida officials react.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said early Saturday that one deputy was killed and two other deputies were injured Friday evening in a shooting at a home near Eustis.

Winter Park Police Department

Orlando Police Department

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

UCF Police Department

Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association

Kissimmee Police Department

Sanford Police Department

Titusville Fire Department

Lake Mary Police Department

Volusia Sheriff’s Office

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read