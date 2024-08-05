Woman arrested in ambush attack that left Lake County deputy dead, 2 other deputies injured

TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell announced Monday afternoon that detectives have arrested a woman in an ambush attack Friday evening at a home near Eustis that claimed the life of a deputy and injured two other deputies.

Grinnell said that Julie Sulpizio was arrested on 12 charges in connection with the shooting death of Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link, 28, and the shootings of Lake County deputies Gargano and Howell.

He said that Sulpizio was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Monday at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, where she had been since Friday.

Grinnell said that Sulpizio was placed in Link’s handcuffs and taken to the Lake County Jail in Link’s patrol vehicle.

He said that she was joyful and showed no remorse when detectives questioned her about what happened. He said that she claimed that she was God.

Michael Sulpizio, 49, Savannah Sulpizio, 23, and Cheyenne Sulpizio, 22, each died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds during Friday’s standoff, Grinnell said during a news conference Monday. They were Julie Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters.

Investigators said that they discovered the bodies of two small dogs in the front yard of the home.

When detectives notified Julie Sulpizio of her husband and daughters’ deaths, she said that she was pleased because they were “with God.”

Grinnell said that investigators said discovered 22 guns staged in living room along with a stockpile of ammunition.

Elsewhere in the home, he said that they discovered body armor, MREs, bottled water, anti-government propaganda and conspiracy theory-related media.

“Thank you for the tremendous support from our community,” Grinnell said during the news conference a the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Tavares. “Our Sheriff’s Office family is hurting, and all of you are helping us through this horrific nightmare. It is much needed support, so I thank you.”

Gargano and Howell remain hospitalized at Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, but Grinnell offered encouraging updates Monday on their conditions.

He said that Gargano -- who had been in critical condition -- underwent a third surgery Monday afternoon and is now stable.

He is expected to be able to speak on his own again.

Howell underwent a second surgery on his arm and is expected to be able to regain the full use of his arm, Grinnell said.

A funeral service for Link is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Real Life Church in Clermont.

