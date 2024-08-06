How to help Lake County deputies’ families following deadly ambush

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The community is honoring the Lake County deputies and their families who were affected by a shootout at a Eustis home late Friday.
Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Stefano Gargano and Deputy Harold Howell were shot in the arm and hospitalized following the ambush.
There are several fundraisers set up to support the deputies’ loved ones.
See them below:
For Bradley Link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-bradley-link-support-his-loved-ones
For Stefano Gargano:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-stefano-heal-after-tragic-onduty-injury
For Harold Howell:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-deputy-harold-howells-recovery
A Florida Deputy Sheriff Association T-shirt fundraiser for all three families:
https://gwymerch.com/.../lake-county-strong-fdsa-lend-a-hand
Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association Lend a hand program:
https://my.flsheriffs.org/Donate/Lend-A-Hand
The Lake County Sheriff’s Charities is also supporting families during their time of need.
See it here: https://www.sheriffscharities.com/
