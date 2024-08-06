Woman charged in ambush attack on Lake County deputies makes first court appearance

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman who was arrested after a shooting that killed a Lake County deputy and hurt two others made her first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell announced Monday afternoon that detectives had arrested 48-year-old Julie Ann Sulpizio for her role in what he described as an ”ambush” attack Friday evening at a home near Eustis.

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was killed in the attack.

Deputy First Class Sefano Gargano and Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell were also injured in the assault and remain hospitalized at Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford. However, Sheriff Grinnell offered encouraging updates Monday on their conditions.

Sulpizio is accused of luring the deputies to her home Friday night before the shooting.

Grinnell said Monday that Sulpizio was arrested on 12 charges, including one count of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and seven counts of attempted murder.

Sulpizio was largely silent during her initial appearance early Tuesday morning, only responding to yes or no questions asked directly to her by the judge presiding over the hearing.

The judge read through each of the charges against Sulpizio and appointed a public defender for the first appearance, though Sulpizio expressed plans to hire a private attorney later.

The public defender advised Sulpizio not to speak with anyone about the case.

The judge ultimately granted the state’s request for pre-trial detention, citing public safety concerns. Sulpizio will be held on no bond for the murder and attempted murder charges, pending a pretrial hearing to be held within the next five days.

The judge also issued a no-contact order between Sulpizio and the alleged victims before ending the hearing.

Her next court date was scheduled for September 3.

