2 LCSO deputies hurt in ‘disturbance’ shooting remain hospitalized, department says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — We’re learning more about two deputies who were injured by gunfire Friday night near Eustis.

Both deputies remain hospitalized, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon.

The deputies were shot during what investigators said was a disturbance call at a home along Brookside Drive.

The shooting claimed the life of their fellow deputy, Master Deputy Bradley Link.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link

Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, 28, was last listed in critical condition.

Gargano was shot numerous times and underwent surgery overnight, LCSO said.

He was scheduled for a second surgery Saturday afternoon, the department added.

Gargano was part of a unit that formed to go into the residence to rescue Link, according to LCSO.

Stefano Gargano & Harold Howell (WFTV)

Investigators said Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell, 41, was shot in the arm as he entered the home alongside Link.

LCSO called Howell’s condition “stable” and said he was expected to undergo surgery.

Howell has been with Lake County Sheriff’s Office since 2005; he has served as a K9 deputy since 2011.

