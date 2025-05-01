Man suspected of setting Palm Bay house fire that killed sister has died

PALM BAY, Fla. — Authorities in Palm Bay confirmed that a second person has died following a deadly house fire on March 3.

Police say an adult brother and sister were hospitalized with severe burns. The woman, 67-year-old Louella Mitchell, died of her injuries.

Her death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, authorities said her brother, who was suspected of setting the fire, had also died. He was identified as Mitchell Henry.

Two others in the home were hospitalized from smoke inhalation but survived.

Police say Mitchell, who owned the house, served her brother an eviction notice days before the fire.

