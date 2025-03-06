House fire sparks homicide investigation in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — A recent house fire in Palm Bay has escalated into a homicide investigation.

The Monday night fire injured four people inside the home on Balue Lane, according to Palm Bay Police Department.

Officials said a man and woman who were siblings suffered severe burns from the incident, and two others were hospitalized from smoke inhalation.

On Thursday, the agency announced the death of 67-year-old Louella Mitchel.

PBPD said its investigators “have been working diligently to determine the circumstances and motive surrounding this incident.”

The department said they are investigating the case as a homicide based on interviews and evidence collected to date.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests.

Investigators said the other man hospitalized remained in critical condition Thursday.

Police added that there was no threat to the community and called the fire an “isolated incident.”

