House fire sparks investigation in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Fire and police officials are investigating an overnight house fire in Palm Bay.

Firefighters responded to the home along Balue Lane SE just before midnight on Monday.

House fire in Palm Bay Firefighters responded late Monday to the fire at a home along Balue Lane SE in Palm Bay. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was in the neighborhood Tuesday morning and saw officers still on scene.

Patrol cars blocked traffic access to the street where fire broke out, but Drone 9 captured a view of the damaged home.

Eyewitness News reached out to Palm Bay Fire Rescue for more details about the incident, including whether anyone was hurt.

The agency said it was not yet ready to release information about the fire.

