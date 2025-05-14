Neighbors concerned after two-year-old shot in gun battle outside Brevard County store

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after a gunfight erupted outside a store near South Burnett Road and Catalina Dr.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered across the ground in front of the Cocoa Meat & Produce store, where a two-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire.

The sheriff’s office says he was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

“We never know who’s at that store, so it’s a real concern,” said Latonya Hubbard.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says the suspects opened fire on a man and woman who was pushing the two year old girl in the stroller as they walked out of the store.

“The female was pushing the stroller actually left the baby there, ran away and then after the shooting had stopped, came back,” said Sheriff Ivey.

The baby was struck by one of the bullets in the pelvic area.

“These individuals don’t care about anything. They’re evil. They’re not only putting a toddler at risk, there were other people around,” said Sheriff Ivey.

Latonya Hubbard has lived here for more than two decades. She says she’s not surprised saying the store is an issue-- with crowds of people showing up at all times of the day.

“There’s always activity at the store. There’s always traffic. It’s bad because a lot of people who congregate at the store don’t even live in this neighborhood,” said Hubbard.

The gun fight erupted around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Hubbard says anyone in that neighborhood could have been hit.

“A bullet doesn’t have a name. It could have been my child. It could have been somebody getting off the bus, you know, school is about to let out, and we’re going to have all these people congregating. Somebody’s child can get hurt,” said Hubbard.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group