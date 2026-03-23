Orange County Fire Rescue launches review after crew member’s profane video comment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Fire Rescue member was caught on camera making an inappropriate remark while responding to an emergency evacuation at an apartment complex last week.

The incident occurred at The Rialto Apartments as crews worked to clear the building following reports of structural issues.

The structural problems at the complex forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes.

Doorbell-camera video recorded during the response shows fire personnel walking through the building, and a crew member makes a profane joke about the emergency.

In the video, the crew member says, “Can you imagine just chilling, living, j******* off, and then you are like, ‘oh my god.’”

A viewer provided the doorbell camera footage to Channel 9, capturing the interaction as personnel moved through the property.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials addressed the recording and distanced the department from the behavior shown in the video.

The agency released a statement clarifying that the language used does not reflect the organization’s standards.

“Orange County Fire Rescue does not condone the statements made in the video footage and, upon proper review, will take appropriate actions,” officials said.

The department will conduct a formal review of the incident to determine the specific actions that will be taken regarding the employee.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group