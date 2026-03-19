ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents at an Orange County apartment building are being told to evacuate Thursday morning due to possible structural concerns.

It’s happening along West Sand Lake Road near Turkey Lake Road at The Rialto.

Orange County Fire Rescue first responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving a report from a resident who said they were unable to exit their unit.

Apartment complex and businesses evacuated in Orlando Orange County officials say they are looking into possible structural issues at The Rialto on West Sand Lake Road. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has been on scene since that time monitoring activity.

Residents have been gathering personal belongings from apartments over the last few hours.

Apartment complex and businesses evacuated in Orlando Orange County officials say they are looking into possible structural issues at The Rialto on West Sand Lake Road. (WFTV staff)

Some ground floor businesses are also impacted by the evacuations.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials held a media briefing around 10:15 a.m. Thursday about the situation that’s unfolding.

Click video below to watch Thursday morning’s full news conference:

Structural concerns force residents from Orange County apartment complex Orange County officials say they are looking into possible structural issues at The Rialto on West Sand Lake Road. (WFTV)

Channel 9 will have a full update on this breaking story beginning on Eyewitness News at noon.

Apartment complex and businesses evacuated in Orlando Orange County officials say they are looking into possible structural issues at The Rialto on West Sand Lake Road. (WFTV staff)

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