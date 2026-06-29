Hot week ahead with scattered rain and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday featured lower coverage of rain and storms, but higher storm chances are ahead.

The rain and storms will wind down this evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

More moisture quickly returns for Monday, increasing the threat for rain and storms. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours.

It will be hot start to the week, with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures above 105 in the afternoon.

Even more moisture arrives Tuesday, increasing rain and storm chances further in the afternoon and evening. Temps for Tuesday will be in the mid 90s.

The unsettled weather pattern continues Wednesday, with elevated storm chances continuing. Highs for Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Some drier air moves in for Thursday, with lower coverage of rain anticipated. Temps for Thursday will be in the mid 90s.

The July 4th holiday weekend looks warm and somewhat active. Scattered rain and storms are likely Friday through Sunday in the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs all three days will be in the mid 90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group