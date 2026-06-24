Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with arrest of knife-wielding man in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An hours-long SWAT standoff at an Orange County apartment complex ended early Tuesday morning after deputies say a man threatened his brother with a knife.

Deputies arrived at Somerset Apartments on Lee Road around 3:15 p.m. on Monday when a man in his 50s reported that his brother, also in his 50s, threatened him with a knife.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Jackson.

The standoff lasted for several hours. Around 11 p.m., SWAT teams deployed tear gas and flashbangs. Deputies were seen wearing gas masks as they surrounded the apartment. SWAT also used a robot dog to check the building.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson was taken into custody. He was placed on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance.

Neighbors watched the dramatic scene unfold from their cars and the side of the road.

“I see, like, the robot, like, come by, and I’m like, oh my god,” said neighbor Francina. “So they were like, don’t touch it, don’t touch it, and I’m like, trust me, I’m not even trying to touch that thing.”

By Tuesday morning, the windows and doors through which smoke had poured during the standoff were boarded up.

Despite the chaos, Francina praised law enforcement’s handling of the situation.

“I think everybody handled it well, and I really have to say that on behalf of Orange County and SWAT,” she said. “I think they did, honest to God.”

The Somerset Apartments are located across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lee Road.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Jackson’s condition and the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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