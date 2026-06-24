Boil water notice issued for portion of Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents of Deltona are being urged to boil their tap water before using it.
A 48-hour precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Volusia County Water Utility customers.
County officials issued the notice on Tuesday after they say a private cable contractor damaged a water main along Howland Boulevard.
Water service in the affected area was temporarily interrupted, but county utility crews restored service a short time later.
As a precaution, customers served by the Volusia County Water Utility in the affected area should boil water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes before use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
Customers should also discard any ice produced by automatic ice makers. Alternatively, bottled water may be used.
Per regulatory requirements, the County is conducting bacteriological testing to confirm that the water is safe to drink.
Customers may contact Volusia County Utilities Operations at 386-822-6465 for additional information.
Residents who receive water service through the City of Deltona are not affected by this notice.
Volusia County will provide updates as additional information becomes available and notify customers when the precautionary boil water notice has been lifted.
Here is a list of customers who are impacted by the precautionary boil water notice:
- Adelia Boulevard
- Allegro Court
- Altoona Lane
- Auburndale Street
- Autumn Street
- Barrow Street
- Beaver Drive
- Benrock Terrace
- Berrien Drive
- Bishop Lane
- Bluffview Circle
- Bonita Terrace
- Bonkirk Drive
- Brewster Drive
- Candler Court
- Candler Drive
- Catalina Boulevard
- Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
- Dristol Lane
- Eustace Avenue (2101–2401)
- Folger Lane
- Foxboro Circle
- Glenlock Court
- Glenlock Drive
- Groveland Avenue
- Higate Court
- Higate Drive
- Hillview Circle
- Howland Boulevard (2589–3140)
- Hunt Court
- Idlewise Drive
- Ivydale Drive
- Jollett Court
- Joyner Drive
- Keene Lane
- Keysville Avenue
- Lagoon Avenue
- Maureen Drive
- Milwood Avenue
- Providence Boulevard (2345–2795)
- Sixma Road
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