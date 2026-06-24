Boil water notice issued for portion of Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents of Deltona are being urged to boil their tap water before using it.

A 48-hour precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Volusia County Water Utility customers.

County officials issued the notice on Tuesday after they say a private cable contractor damaged a water main along Howland Boulevard.

Water service in the affected area was temporarily interrupted, but county utility crews restored service a short time later.

As a precaution, customers served by the Volusia County Water Utility in the affected area should boil water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes before use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

Boil Water Boil water for at least one minute before using. (Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)

Customers should also discard any ice produced by automatic ice makers. Alternatively, bottled water may be used.

Per regulatory requirements, the County is conducting bacteriological testing to confirm that the water is safe to drink.

Customers may contact Volusia County Utilities Operations at 386-822-6465 for additional information.

Residents who receive water service through the City of Deltona are not affected by this notice.

Volusia County will provide updates as additional information becomes available and notify customers when the precautionary boil water notice has been lifted.

Here is a list of customers who are impacted by the precautionary boil water notice:

Adelia Boulevard

Allegro Court

Altoona Lane

Auburndale Street

Autumn Street

Barrow Street

Beaver Drive

Benrock Terrace

Berrien Drive

Bishop Lane

Bluffview Circle

Bonita Terrace

Bonkirk Drive

Brewster Drive

Candler Court

Candler Drive

Catalina Boulevard

Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

Dristol Lane

Eustace Avenue (2101–2401)

Folger Lane

Foxboro Circle

Glenlock Court

Glenlock Drive

Groveland Avenue

Higate Court

Higate Drive

Hillview Circle

Howland Boulevard (2589–3140)

Hunt Court

Idlewise Drive

Ivydale Drive

Jollett Court

Joyner Drive

Keene Lane

Keysville Avenue

Lagoon Avenue

Maureen Drive

Milwood Avenue

Providence Boulevard (2345–2795)

Sixma Road

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