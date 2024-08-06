Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on injured deputies

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday gave updates on the two deputies injured after an ambush attack last week.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Harold Howell is recovering well from his second surgery on his arm.

He is still in the hospital but is in stable condition.

LCSO said Deputy Stefano Gargano is also doing well and will have another surgery on his arm on Wednesday.

Woman charged in ambush attack on Lake County deputies makes first court appearance

The office said Gargano is “making great progress” and is in stable condition.

Both deputies had responded to a disturbance call at a home in Eustis, where they were shot.

